Jan. 4, 1958 – Oct. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Pearly James Brown, 64, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Windy Hill Baptist Church #2 with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from noon until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Pearly was born on Jan. 4, 1958, in Natchez, the son of Shirley Washington Brown and James Edward Brown. He was a 1976 graduate of South Natchez High School. Pearly was a retired operations supervisor with the Natchez Adams County Airport and a carpenter. Mr. Brown was a member of Windy Hill Baptist Church #2 where he served on the finance committee. His favorite Bible passage was Psalm 23. He enjoyed community service, reading the Bible, watching Law and Order, and social media.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Edward Brown; brother, Daniel Carter and grandparents, Eddie and Estelle Malone Washington and Isom and Josephine Collins Brown.

Pearly leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Dornedia Booker Brown; mother, Shirley Washington Brown; son, VasShun Newborne (Shaneiqua); daughter, KaTonya Floyd; brothers, Willie Brown (Kathy), Thomas Brown (Sandra), Larry Brown (Brenda), Wayne Minor, Richard Fleming; sisters, Betty Patterson (Milton), Wanda Summerhill, Mary Williams (Earnest), Eddie Smith (Charles) and Velma Lawson (Zeno); grandson, Kaimon Shaw; granddaughters, Va’Shira Newborne and Va’Khyra Newborne, other relatives and friends.

