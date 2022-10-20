Sept. 4, 1964 – Oct. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Robert Allen Ford, Sr., 62, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland, MS will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Robert was born Sept. 4, 1964, in Adams County, the son of Clara Hardin Ford and Eddie Ford, Sr. He was a graduate of North Natchez High School and was retired from the City of Natchez. Mr. Ford was baptized at New Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eddie “Fox” Ford, Jr. and Elston “Tony” Ford, and one sister, Gwendolyn Ford.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Robert Ford, Jr. (Demika); two daughters, Kashan Harris (Marc) and Brittany Kennedy (Marcus); two brothers, Clarence Ford and Paul Ford; one sister, Delphia Bishop (Shawn); six grandchildren, Kameron Nobles, Maya Nobles, Claire Kennedy, Khalil Ford, Kiersten Ford, and Taysom Ford, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com