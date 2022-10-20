Sarah Louisville Shelby

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

LORMAN – Services for Sarah Louisville Shelby, 103, of Lorman, MS who died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Merit Health Vicksburg will be at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lorman, MS on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kemp Burley officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at the church.

