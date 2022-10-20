Weather Forecast: October 21, 2022

Published 5:07 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Warm sunshine and a cool breeze are forecasted for tomorrow. (File Photo)

NATCHEZ — Happy Friday you made it to the end of the week now is time for good news. Jack Frost should be gone right in time for high school football to hit the field Friday night.

Thursday night has a low around 52 which should lead into a warm and sunny Friday. The high is 83 with a sunny sky and a south by southwest wind blowing 5 to 15mph and gusts up to 20mph. Friday night’s low is 57 with a south wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is the next chance for Natchez to receive rain, it is much needed. Mississippi River has fallen to 10.6 feet and is forecast to drop to 10.2 where it will stay for a few days.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m. and Sunset is at 6:27 p.m.

