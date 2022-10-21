Cathedral ends regular season with loss to Oak Forest

AMITE, La. — The Cathedral High School Green Wave needed a win over MAIS District 3-5A opponent Oak Forest Academy in the worst way to have any hopes of making the Class 5A Playoffs, which start next week.

Unfortunately, Cathedral took on the wrong team at probably the wrong time. Oak Forest scored several touchdowns on the ground while its defense and special teams came through as well as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Green Wave 42-14 last Friday night on their Senior Night.

After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of short touchdown runs, Oak Forest’s defense recovered a fumble and scored another touchdown, this one through the air, to go up 21-0 with less than a minute to go in the opening quarter.

A blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 28-0 lead.

Later in the second quarter, Cathedral senior quarterback Noah Russ injured his shoulder and did not return to the game. Jake Maples took over and led the Green Wave to its only scoring drive of the first half, but they still trailed Oak Forest 35-7 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t take long to score again as their next touchdown, with 10:40 to go in the third quarter, gave them a 42-7 lead and led to the use of a running clock the rest of the game.

Green Wave senior tight end Teddrick Hargrave scored on an eight-yard pass from Maples with 7:33 left in the fourth quarter and senior Brycen Hughes added the extra point to close out the scoring.

While Oak Forest (6-3, 3-1) will make the postseason, Cathedral will not after finishing its regular season at 3-7 overall and 0-4 in district play.