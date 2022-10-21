Discovery Christian forfeits game to WCCA

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s varsity football team did not have to travel all the way to Rankin County to take on Discovery Christian School, which plays its home games at the old Pearl High School Field, last Friday night for its regular-season finale.

Instead, the Rams had to settle for a forfeit victory over the Lions 18-0 to finish the season at 7-3 overall. That is the same score Discovery Christian had in its only win of the season over Hillcrest Christian School way back on Aug. 19. The Lions finished 1-8 overall.

“They told us (last) Monday,” WCCA head coach Randy Holloway said. “They had multiple injuries. Lack of healthy players.”

As to when he would find out which team will be the highest seed team in MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A between WCCA, Tensas Academy, and Riverdale Academy, which comes with a first-round bye next week, Holloway said, “We will find out (Friday) night at 11 p.m. The champion will be determined by power points.