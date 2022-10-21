Minor scores five touchdowns for Bulldogs

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School finally got back in the win column thanks to a big-time performance from Traylon Minor and strong showing from its defense as the Bulldogs rolled past the South Jones High School Braves 56-14 last Friday night.

It was not only a game between two of the worst teams in MHSAA Region 3-5A record-wise, but it was also Senior Night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium on the Natchez High campus. And the seniors wanted to go out on top in their final home game.

“It was a much-needed win after losing six straight. We’re looking to finish on a high note. We want to win our last three games to have some confidence going into the offseason,” Natchez High head coach Steve Davis said.

Davis added, “It was the Traylon Minor show. I told him, ‘It’s Senior Night. Let’s go out with a bang.’ And he did.”

Minor scored five rushing touchdowns and ended up with nearly 300 yards on the ground thanks to an offensive line that finally stepped up.

“They blocked pretty well,” Davis said. “But when he saw a crease, he ran right through it. He ran with a purpose tonight.”

He was also pleased with the way the defense came through, especially linebackers Jeremiah Tillery and Lannon Moore.

“Defense, I was pleased since we made a change to go young at linebacker with Jeremiah and Lannon. Since then, we’ve been more physical. They really made a difference in tackling and the defense in general,” Davis said.

Natchez High (3-6, 1-4) travels to Brookhaven to take on the Brookhaven High Panthers next Friday at 7 p.m.