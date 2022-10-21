MISSING: Be on the lookout for 17-year-old girl, last seen at Rosalie in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Area law enforcement has sent out a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday.

Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there.

If found, please contact either Natchez Police Department or Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 601-442-2752.

Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw. She is described as a white female, five foot four inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants.