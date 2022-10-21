MISSING: Be on the lookout for 17-year-old girl, last seen at Rosalie in Natchez

Published 8:53 pm Friday, October 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Maddie Naff

NATCHEZ — Area law enforcement has sent out a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday.

Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there.

If found, please contact either Natchez Police Department or Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 601-442-2752.

Email newsletter signup

Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw. She is described as a white female, five foot four inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants.

More News

GALLERY: Paint Natchez Pink colors Natchez bluff

Friday Night Scoreboard Week 10

Weather Forecast: October 22, 2022

Stop stickerweed before it is too late

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections