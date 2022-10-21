Weather Forecast: October 22, 2022

NATCHEZ — It will be a nice warm day to watch college football or perhaps visit a pumpkin patch. Sadly, the local burn ban means no bonfires to warm up in the chilly nights but there aren’t any dangers of frost.

Saturday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 82. Hunters will see a change in the forecasted wind as it is expected to be a south wind about 5-to-15 mph. Gusts could be as high as 20mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 and a South wind around 5-to-10 mph.

It should be a similar weather forecast for Sunday.

Tuesday is the next chance of rain with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Natchez’s river gauge is at 10.1 feet above zero and is continuing to drop. It is forecast to drop down to 9.6 feet and down to 9 feet by the end of the week.

Sunrise is at 7:14 a.m. and sunset is at 6:26 p.m.