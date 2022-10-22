Crime Reports: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Margaret Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Prince Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Harassment on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Harassment on Cornell Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/NAPA Auto Parts.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Latoria Shanee Jackson, 30, North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communications: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Victoria Rabrelle Nash, 28, Monley Road, Summit, on charge of fraud – credit card. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Myrtle Drive.

False alarm on Hazlip Street.

Property damage on Steamplant Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Hit and run on Robins Lake Road.

Suspicious activity on North Palestine Road.

Trespassing on Lotus Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Mimosa Drive.

Reports — Monday

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Two petit larceny reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Stanley Davis Road.

Sexual assault/rape on North Commerce Street.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Sonya Robertson, 41, 1363 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Aarin McKeel, 18, 415 Burns Alley, speeding, flight from an officer, no driver’s license, reckless operation. Bond set at $1,990.

Kenneth Jackson, 48, 338 Stephens Road, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Kristen Berry, 26, homeless, possession of schedule I, schedule II (two counts), and schedule IV drugs. No bond set.

Joseph Peoples, 31, 23652 Louisiana Highway 15, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Ronald Jenkins, 21, 130 North Grove, probation violation. No bond set.

Robert Todd, 35, 287 Sage Road, probation violation and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Kevin McAllister, 44, 751 Doty Road, probation violation. No bond set.

Dale Williams, 62, 220 Loomis Lane, Clayton, failure to register as a sex offender (two counts). No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Freeman Road.

Disturbance on Eloise Road.

Alarms on Freeman Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Introduction of contraband on US 84.

Drug law violation on Sage Road.

Shots fired on Vidalia Drive.

Theft on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Theft on White Lane.

Reckless driving on Logan Sewell Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 131.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Warrant on Orange Street.

Domestic violence on Crestview Drive.

Loose horses on US 84.