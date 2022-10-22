‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week.

Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said the new Administration and Community Justice Center is located at the former Delta Fuel office at 27797 Highway 15 in Ferriday to better serve the citizens of Concordia Parish.

Email newsletter signup

“Anything that has to be done at the courthouse can be done right here at this building and I encourage you to use it,” Hedrick said. “It’s centrally located to Monterey and Ferriday because we don’t just represent the people in Vidalia. We represent the whole parish. Our main objective is to protect this parish and to be there for them.”

There, citizens will soon be able to find police reports or pay taxes and fines, just as they would be able to do at the courthouse in Vidalia.

Most of the administrative staff, the Cyber Crime Unit, the Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division and Investigations have relocated to the new location in Ferriday.

Additionally, there is a special room with comfortable couch seating designed to provide a safe location for helping victims of abuse. It is called, “Hope’s Space,” inspired by a child assisted by CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit.

“Her touching story convinced us that there is hope for all victims and that CPSO can play a vital role in effecting positive change in the lives of domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Concordia Parish,” said Brandy Spears, who is the public information director at CPSO.

“The Community Justice Center also provides a Victim Advocate who serves as a liaison between victims and the criminal justice system. The advocate provides victims with information regarding court dates and protective orders and makes referrals to advocacy services.”

CPSO recently partnered with The Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana, which provides services such as emergency shelter, counseling, civil legal advocacy, children’s services, and educational outreach to area schools.

“This building is going to afford us the opportunity to help domestic violence victims and victims of sex crimes,” Hedrick said. “When someone is at the bottom, we want to bring them back up to the top and make sure that they have the assistance they need and every opportunity to get away from their offender.”

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit, also housed at the new Community Justice Center, works to identify and locate sex offenders throughout the country who threaten to harm children in the parish and surrounding region, Hedrick said.

“That crew is designated for finding out who these people are that are victimizing our children,” Hedrick said. “I can’t thank my staff enough. We can come to work and do one specific duty, but without my chief and my employees, we couldn’t do any of this. When you’ve got a good staff, you can make anything happen. I believe I have the best staff in the world but in Louisiana definitely.”