Aug. 16, 1986 – Oct. 1, 2022

KIRBY – Funeral services for George Gibson, 36, of Roxie, who passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mary Hamberlin officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville and on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 1 until the service time.

George, affectionately known as “Pooh”, was born on Aug. 16, 1986, in Natchez, MS, to George and Julie Smith.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Putman and JoAnn Smith and Lee and Idella Gibson; and godbrothers, Willie “Picka” King and Ray Brown.

George leaves to cherish his memories his parents; one daughter, Haley Allison Gibson; brothers, David (Yolanda) Gibson and Alladin (Stacey) Smith; fiancé, Gabrielle Knight; CD brothers, Roy and Josh O’Neal; godsisters, Karen O’Neal, Jacqueline Victor, Fredrica Mitchell, Kim Brown, Alicia Brown, Yasmine Hunt, and Victoria Gibson; and one godbrother, Miles Barnes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.