James Arthur Franks, Sr.

Published 5:12 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 02, 1950 – Oct. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church.

