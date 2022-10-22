James Edward Mosby was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Ms. Nancy Mosby and the late Mr. Herman Stewart on Oct. 18, 1965, at Natchez Charity Hospital.

James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was Baptized on July 3, 1981, at Shiloh Baptist Church located in Natchez, Mississippi. James is a 1984 graduate of North Natchez High School.

In 2000 James enlisted in the United States Navy where he would faithfully serve his country for 13 years until 2013 when he received an Honorable Discharge. While serving in the United States Navy, James received several Commendations for service. He received the Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Good Conduct Medal four times, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, GWOT (Global War On Terrorism) Service Medal, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbons twice, and the MC Overseas Service Ribbon.

James was preceded in death by his father, Herman Stewart; three of his favorite aunts, Thelma Mosby-Kelley, Claudia Mosby, and Florine “Baby Sister” Mosby and one nephew Trevon “Tre” Washington.

James leaves to cherish his wonderful memories with his beloved mother, Nancy Mosby of Dallas, GA; two sisters, Vickie Mosby Varner (Dan) of Woodstock, GA and Johana Ransom-Brown of Alexandria, LA; brothers, Leroy Mosby of Acworth, GA, Robert Mosby of Dallas, GA and Anthony D. Mosby, Sr. (Alisa) of Dallas, GA; two nieces, Kennedy Morgan-Mosby and Londyn Bradley; five nephews, Gregory Swan, Anthony D. Mosby, Jr., Gregg Holmes, Austin Mosby, and Aden Mosby; one great-nephew, Khyson Payne; one uncle, James “Baby Brother” Mosby (Theresa) of Natchez, MS and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.