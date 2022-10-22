Aug. 29, 1995 – Oct. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keyana Le’Shae Miller, 27, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammitte Officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, and hand sanitizer, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Email newsletter signup

Keyana was born on Aug. 29, 1995, in Natchez, MS, to Tarvares Letcher, Sr. and Kay Sheryl Abraham. Keyana “Key Hoop” as she was unknown to many, loved basketball from an early age and was very good at the game.

Keyana was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Dorothy Thornburg, Willie Mae Newman, Ruth Wesley, and Bertha Miller; two uncles, Kelvin Abraham and Darryl Jackson.

Keyana “Key Hoop” leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Kay Cheryl Abraham; her father, Tarvares Letcher, Sr.; her dad, Shawn Miller; grandmothers, Lazenda Abraham, Jessie Letcher, and Patricia Miller; her grandfathers, James Smith, Llwelyn Letcher, Sr. and Junior Miller; three sisters, Shanecia Miller, Shankeria Miller, and Tahiry Johnson; eight brothers, Tarvares Letcher, Jr., Trejuan Letcher, Tyrae Letcher, Trenton Letcher, Ashton Minor, Galen Galmore, Gerald Galmore, and Braylon Miller; three special aunts, Ray Abraham, Cierra Abraham, and Ebony Miller; two special cousins, Jamecia Thomas and Ayana Fry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.