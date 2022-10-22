Thomas Sidney Loftin, Jr.

Dec. 28, 1960 – Oct. 9, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA – On Oct. 9, 2022, Thomas (Tommy) Sidney Loftin, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a 61 year old husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather who truly lived his life to the fullest until his final breath. Tommy absolutely loved to cook, and if you visited him, you were sure to go home with a full stomach. He was not only fun-loving, but he was also funny, filling many rooms with his infectious laughter. Tommy was always up for any adventure, and even cancer couldn’t stop him from doting on his grandchildren and cherished puppy.

Tommy is survived by his widow, Valerie Cantrelle Loftin, and his three kids and their significant others, Tommie Jean Loftin and her partner, Brent Arceneaux, Jr., Sylvan Armojen Loftin and his wife, Kala Fritz Loftin, and Calli Ann Loftin and her fiancé, Thomas Paul Punch, II. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Sean Loftin, Emma Arceneaux, Tinley Loftin, Hadley Loftin, Bailey Loftin, Gabriel Loftin, and Rahni Punch. Furthermore, Tommy is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Evelyn Cantrelle Loftin; his sister, Sonia Holder and her husband, Randy Holder; his stepfather, Sylvan Joseph Robin; and his stepsister, Tiffany Robin Hughes and her husband, Jeff Hughes. Last, but certainly not least, he is survived by his treasured canine companion, Sparky Loftin.

Tommy is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Patsy Imogene Robin; his father, Thomas Sidney Loftin, Sr. and his half sister, Anna Marie Loftin.

Two memorials will be held for Tommy. On November 14, 2022, a memorial service will be held at his home in New Orleans at 726 South Lopez St. On November 26, 2022, a second memorial service will be held in his hometown with family.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society. You can donate directly to Tommy’s tribute page here: https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/Thomas-Sidney-Loftin-Jr-