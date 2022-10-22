Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public

The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS) exhibition a traveling exhibition based on a major exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The exhibit, which is on display until Nov. 11 at the Willie Mae Dunn Library, examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

The display includes historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival video, engaging multimedia interactives with short games, and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.