Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Lawrence Deshun Green, 31, 1116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, 6 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or more). Bond set at $750.00.

Torrian Demont Bruce, 45, 27 Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either count.

Arrests — Monday, Oct. 17

Kadesha Taleigh Mims, 25, 1560 Mississippi State Highway 33, Fayette, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Shawnveon Detrell Holiday, 25, 42 Pinetree Lane, Woodville, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Roselawn Drive.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Margaret Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Roth Hill Road.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Wanted person on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Spencer Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 30, Jack Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Bradford Nicholas Henderson, 32, Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Released on $1,019.25 bond.

Reports — Friday

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Evergreen Road.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Davis Court.

Welfare concern/check on Arlington Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jason White, 57, 561 Eagle Road, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $700.

Arrests — Wednesday

Bianca Brown, 30, 6260 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Roderick Smith Jr, 27, 2001 Court St., possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Dexter Lyons, 28, 6541 Irlo Service Road, New Orleans, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.