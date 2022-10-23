Police investigating accident near Malt Shop where one driver died of unknown causes

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating an accident Sunday near the Malt Shop on Homochitto Street.

One of the drivers described as an elderly female is deceased of causes unknown at this time, possibly because of a medical issue not related to the accident, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the 68-year-old female was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street and veered off of the roadway into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Email newsletter signup

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene. No identification has been released pending the notification of family members.

The section of Martin Luther King Jr. Street is closed to vehicle traffic at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.