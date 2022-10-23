Shop Along Downtown: The journey continues

By Jennie Guido

We’ve made it to our last installment of shopping throughout downtown Natchez. I hope you’ve learned a little more about the retail options we have in those few blocks and you will make plans to shop local this holiday season.

It was such a treat to drive through town last weekend and see the shops bursting with activity and cars lining the streets. It’s a good sign when parking is scarce downtown!

Email newsletter signup

Magnolia Madam

118 North Pearl Street

Outside of the drug stores in town and Sally’s, a store devoted solely to beauty products is rare in town. With the opening of Magnolia Madam, you can not only find unique items for your makeup bag but also have a lesson on application while in store.

A simple scroll through its social media page shows just how talented the ladies of Magnolia Madam are with a makeup brush and sponge. I only wish I had an event that I needed a full face for in the near future so that I had an excuse for a day of beauty.

Take a look around. You’ll find something for your stocking stuffers (and yourself)!

Old South Trading Post

600 South Canal Street

This is the place to go for all of your Natchez souvenirs and locally branded items. Need a Natchez flag? Old South Trading Post is your spot. Want a unique Natchez-themed T-shirt? Go see what they have in stock. Need a sugar boost? You’ll have to try their pralines.

One visit to this Natchez treasure is not enough to take in everything they have. The selection can seem overwhelming, but it’s nice to know that there is a place in town for all of your Natchez items.

Silver Street Gallery & Gifts

27 Silver Street

I may be biased, but this is one of the best shops in Natchez. My cousin, Gail Guido, is the queen of retail Under-the-Hill and offers some of the best when it comes to home decor, locally made products, and unique finds.

I will say that her selection of Mignon Faget jewelry is something I’m thankful for this holiday season! I’m a fan of my collection of bracelets and such that we’ve found in her shop (especially my red bean earrings).

For all of you Christmas ornament collectors, she has quite the collection of Uniquely Aimee originals and stays pretty well stocked year round!