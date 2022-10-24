Brave added to Walter Payton award watchlist

Alcorn Football’s Jarveon Howard is one of 20 new student-athletes named to the most recent Walter Payton Award Watch List, as announced by Stats Perform.

Howard, a redshirt senior from Columbia, Mississippi, transferred into Alcorn over the summer from Syracuse.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back joins a list of seven additional running backs, eight quarterbacks, three wide receivers and two offensive linemen named to this year’s watch list, respectfully.

Most recently against Texas Southern, Howard rushed for a game-high 135 yards and a touchdown against Texas Southern on an Alcorn Homecoming weekend in Lorman. He also caught a pass out of the backfield for 16 yards and a receiving touchdown (the first of its kind for the East Marion High alum this season).

Howard leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with 860 yards rushing. He is second in scoring with 10 touchdowns, while also second in rushing touchdowns (9). He also sits 13th in the league in total offense (122.9 yards/game).

More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.

First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.

Also, this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.