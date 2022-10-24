Cathedral’s 7th straight cross country title on the line

CLINTON — Cathedral head coach Tommy Smith watches his group of runners work for the past five months towards one goal, to win a state championship. A win for Cathedral at the MAIS Overall Cross Country meet would mean the seventh straight title for the program.

The meet is held at Choctaw Trails as it is every year. Here is the schedule of races Cathedral runners could be running in.

12:00 p.m. Girls’ Open Jr. High 3K Race (grades 6-9)*

12:30 p.m. Boys’ Open Jr. High 3K Race (grades 6-9)*

1:00 p.m. Girls’ Class 5A 5K Race

1:30 p.m. Boys’ Class 5A 5K Race

Allie Grace McGehee comes into the race hoping to improve upon a personal and season best 20:46.8 while Barrett Burgett looks to improve from a 17:29.5.