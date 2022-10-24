Dec. 2, 1932 – Oct. 21, 2022

WOODVILLE — Mary Louise Netterville Howell, aged 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2022. She was born on Dec. 2, 1932, to Charles Thomas and Jenny Ann McCraine Netterville.

She eloped and married Leroy Hunter Howell on Dec. 23, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2006. She was known in her younger years as the local ping pong champion who could not be beaten, and her nickname was “Bird Legs”. She attended Lipscomb University in Nashville for two years. Mary worked hard in the family-owned mercantile for many years, and as a homemaker never missed taking her children to various church and school activities such as the many baseball practices and games. She loved teaching her cooking and sewing arts to her daughters and grandchildren.

Mary was a beautiful woman and person. She was a devout Christian loving all people and extending kindness, compassion, and forgiveness as our Lord teaches. She was passionate about traveling the world. She, with her daughters Marilyn and Rachel, visited her ancestry land and cemetery in Dowth, County Meath, Ireland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her seven siblings: Rush, Charles III, Robert, Katherine, Richard, William, and Fred. (Mary was the youngest)

Mary is survived by her sons, Hunter Howell and Charles Howell and his wife, Liz; daughters, Marilyn Howell and Rachel and her husband, Damon James; grandchildren, Kevin Jarrell, Kurt Jarrell, Dustin Howell and his wife, Ginger, Audrey and her husband, Drew Chandler; great-grandchildren, Griffin Chandler, Addison Chandler, Hannah Howell, Emme Howell, Jack Howell, and Ava Howell, and many nephews and nieces.

Please join us in celebrating her life Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for visitation between the hours of 12:30 and 2 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. at Corinth Church of Christ, 1409 Buffalo Road, Woodville, MS. Family graveside services at Evergreen Annex Cemetery, Sligo Street, Woodville, MS. Arrangements under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.