Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month.

However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.

Both meetings are open to the public.

Aldermen are expected to hear from Betty Jo Harris of Copiah Lincoln Community College, who is in charge of the upcoming Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration.

In addition to reports from each aldermen and the approval of dockets — or accounts payable — for the city, the mayor and aldermen are expected to:

• hear a report from James Johnston, community development director, regarding the 2022 Home Investment Partnership Program with the Mississippi Home Corp.

• hear from Police Chief James Daughtry on a contract for new Axion body cameras for city officers, as well as discuss the police department’s new motorcycle.

• hear a request from Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington to approve the requirement that newly-hired firefighters sign a two-year commitment agreement with the City of Natchez or be responsible for reimbursing the city for the cost of required training.

• hear from Natchez City Attorney Bryan Callaway on the final contract with the Coca-Cola Co. in its quest to become the exclusive beverage supplier at the city’s parks and other venues.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is expected to provide aldermen and the public with an update on:

• the Natchez-Adams County Airport and its effort to bring commercial air service to Natchez.

• permission to advertise for those interested in providing broadband internet service to the city.

• the state of city-owned Auburn.

• on animal control efforts in the city.

Gibson is also expected to discuss stop signs that have been requested for High and North Rankin streets.

The city is expected to go into an executive session to discuss matters of personnel and litigation.