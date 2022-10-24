FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mickey King was born on Tuesday, September 29, 1953, in Ferriday, LA. and passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez. He lived in Ferriday and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery Green King and Pearline king and one brother, Jerry King.

Mickey is survived by one son, Mick King and wife Shane of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Dillon King, Tanner King, and Mackenzie King and four great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce King and wife Susan King of Natchez, MS and brother, Tim King of Monterey, LA.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.