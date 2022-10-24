Severe weather could hit Tuesday

NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat.

According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi should expect severe weather with damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail as large as quarters and potential for tornadoes. This is all a result of a cold front moving through Tuesday.

Chance of precipitation is high at 80 percent so you might want to grab your umbrella or rain jacket.

You can send photos or video of storm damage to news@natchezdemocrat.com to be featured in a gallery.