Severe weather could hit Tuesday

Published 12:01 pm Monday, October 24, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat.

According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi should expect severe weather with damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail as large as quarters and potential for tornadoes. This is all a result of a cold front moving through Tuesday.

Chance of precipitation is high at 80 percent so you might want to grab your umbrella or rain jacket.

Email newsletter signup

You can send photos or video of storm damage to news@natchezdemocrat.com to be featured in a gallery.

More News

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop

Police investigating accident near Malt Shop where one driver died of unknown causes

BACK TO PAPER: New voting machines require paper ballots

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections