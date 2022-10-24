UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop.

Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said.

It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was traveling on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street and veered off of the roadway through the Chevron gas station parking lot and crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Jones said. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Email newsletter signup

Coroner James Lee said Davis died of a head injury due to the crash. Investigators have not determined what caused her to veer off the road.

Due to a new policy resulting from a severe backlog of evidence at the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Lee said Davis would have no autopsy.

“My heart goes out to her family,” Lee said.