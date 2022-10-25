Shots fired outside Concordia Parish Jail to stop inmate from escaping

VIDALIA, La. — Deputies reportedly fired shots outside the Concordia Parish Jail to disable a vehicle and stop a Vidalia inmate from escaping on Monday.

According to a news release from CPSO, the inmate Kristen Berry, 26, was in the booking area of the Concordia Parish Jail and was talking on the phone with her probation officer when a parish resident walked in. Berry grabbed the jail door before it closed and fled into the parking lot.

Authorities said Berry was in the process of receiving a Promise To Appear order by Judge Reeves for an Oct. 17 arrest for possession of schedule I, II and IV drugs when officials received a warrant from Mississippi Probation and Parole for her arrest.

A deputy, the major and the jail warden chased after Berry when she got into a white SUV and drove it directly toward the deputy and major.

Officers fired multiple shots into the front of the vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle. Berry was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the drug charges and a probation violation from the Department of Corrections, Berry is now facing two attempted murder and simple and aggravated escape charges.