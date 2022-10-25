Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

JUSTIN SELLERS | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Alyssa Aucoin, 6, makes her way over a puddle by walking on a root while dressed as a peppermint from the game “Candy Land” at Adams County Christian School Thursday afternoon. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite board game as part of the homecoming week festivities.

NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.

Natchez received .26 inches of precipitation in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall could help the river stages on the Mississippi build back up. Right now, Natchez shows a reading of 9.4 on the river gauge, it will drop to 9.3 feet above gauge zero before climbing to 10 feet at the end of the weekend due to projected rainfall.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m. and sunset is at 6:22 p.m.

