Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022

NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.

Natchez received .26 inches of precipitation in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall could help the river stages on the Mississippi build back up. Right now, Natchez shows a reading of 9.4 on the river gauge, it will drop to 9.3 feet above gauge zero before climbing to 10 feet at the end of the weekend due to projected rainfall.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m. and sunset is at 6:22 p.m.