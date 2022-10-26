A’Nyiah Marie Taylor

A'Nyiah Taylor

Jan. 6, 2009 – Oct. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for A’Nyiah Marie Taylor, 13, of Natchez, who died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Roxie First Baptist Church with Pastor Lamar Briggs officiating.

Burial will follow at Rowan Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.  Masks are required.

