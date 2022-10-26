April 24, 1962 – Oct. 23, 2022

Services for Sandra Browders Walton, 60 of Natchez, who died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Adams County Nursing Center will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at noon at Greater Faith Worship Center in Fayette MS on 303 HWY 33. Burial will follow at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery on HWY 553 in Fayette, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Body will lie in state at the church one hour before service time on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until noon.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at all times.