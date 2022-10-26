Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 14-20:

Cartrell Frye charged with simple assault (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carey Witten charged with non-compliant sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jimmy Lee Green charged with non-complaint/failure to register. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha Campbell charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: Adderall. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha Campbell charged with possession of Schedule I to wit: Ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrell Kelly charged with conspiracy to commit a crim. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha Campbell charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to traffic. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carey Witten charged with non-compliant sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Natasha D. Ferrell charged with use of credit card with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, Oct. 14:

Larry Joe Presley, who was found guilty of lewd touching by a jury on Sept. 28, 2022 and whose sentencing was delayed until Oct. 14, 2022, was sentenced in Judge Sanders’ court to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended, and five years on post-release supervision.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Kameren Malik Lloyd, 18, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Adrion Courtavian Clark, 19, charged with embezzlement. Case remanded to files. Restitution set at $195.85.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Quentin M. Smith, Age N/A, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Barbara Ann Martinez, 55, found not guilty of DUI – 1st offense.

Brandi Shantrece Frye, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 22, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Jeffery Deshawn Lanus, 42, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Lanecia Montria White, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

India Merrick, no insurance.

Gwendolyn Robbins, 30, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Landon Parker, 18, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $760 for simple battery.

Andrew Briggs, 24, sentenced to five days and $760 fine for simple battery.

Brian Weeks, 19, sentenced to three days default and $320 fine for careless operation.

Silas Haney, fined $50 for dog at large.

Jennifer Hale, 43, fined $190 for smoking in a vehicle with a minor.

Kylea Drane, 29, fined $290 for following too closely.

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Troy Tate, 53, sentenced to two years in the department of corrections suspended with two years probation and active restitution hearing and fined $452.50 for theft of over $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Danny Brown, 67, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with credit for one day served upon payment of $1,357.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

David Jordan, 50, fined $310 for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Shawnkia Washington, 22, fined $310 for disturbing the peace with credit for one day served.

Shelby Jordan, 28, fined $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Javonta Green, 23, fined $1,100 for simple criminal damage to property and battery of a dating partner.

Allen J. Carter, 23, fined $1,505 for reckless operation, speeding, theft of more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.