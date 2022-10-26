Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Adams County

Oct. 14-20

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of William Louis Burns.

Demetrius Miller v. Diamond Cooks.

Estate of Carolyn T. Redhead.

Estate of Cheryl Ann Merritt.

Estate of James Walter Merritt.

Estate of Thelma L. Smith.

Estate of George W. Rogers Jr.

Divorces:

Dan Washington Jr. v. Cynthia D. Washington.

Richard Martinez Jr. and Ginger F. Martinez. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 25, Vidalia, La. to Jessica Raye Pennington (Reagan), 44, Vidalia, La.

Timothy McMahon Pope Jr., 36, Virginia Beach, Va. to Kalyn Griffith Profilet, 28, Virginia Beach, Va.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 13-19

Christopher S. Causey to Patrick Moore, lot 15 “Cottage Farm” Subdivision.

Barbara B. Epps et al. to The Phenix Group, LLC, lot 45 of the Maury Tract Addition.

Lester C. Ledet III and Shannon Ledet to Todd Fulmer Jr., the northern one-half (1/2) of lot 25 of the Lowenburt and Reber Addition.

Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill to Phillip R. Smith and Theresia Ward-Smith, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Union and Orleans Streets.

Ellen Dixon Mosby, by Sim M. Mosby, POA to Lakeeshire K. Bateaste and Beaulah Sharon Bateaste, lot 145 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Patricia Rinehart Dickens to Jim Iannarone a/k/a James Iannarone and Carol Callon, land beginning at the southeast corner of lot 8 of Woodhaven (Second Development, Second Part).

James Rounds and Linda Rounds to George Phipps, land commencing at an iron pipe at the northeast corner of Tract 2 of the Division of lot 1 Saragossa Plantation.

Mortgages:

Oct. 13-19

James L. Davidson and Rebecca S. Davidson to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 80 Woodland Park Addition.

John Nicholas Smith to United Mississippi Ban, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at an iron pin marking the southeast corner of Tract No. 1 of the division of the “Brick Home Place.”

Lakeeshire K. Bateaste and Beaulah Sharon Bateaste to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 145 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Jim Iannarone a/k/a James Iannarone and Carol Callon to Raymond James Bank, land beginning at the southeast corner of lot 8 of Woodhaven (Second Development, Second Part).

Kenneth R. Graham and Leah R. Graham to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 1 Travelers Rest Subdivision.

Oquella Gaines and Jimmie Terrall Walton to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., lots 59 and 63 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Oct. 20

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jimmy Wilson.

United Mississippi Bank v. Ernest O. Gaylor.

United Mississippi Bank v. Leola Y. Woods.

Augustine Williams v. Tina Henry.

Josh Hargon v. Sarah Latham.

United Credit Corporation v. Daniel Jones.

Ashley Taylor v. James Campbell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Alecia Reed.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Betty Murphy.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gladys Phipps.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lakeisha Ware.

Mendelson Law Firm v. April White.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Stacey Winchester.

Tony Nichols v. Anthony Nettles.

Dale London v. Anthony Nettles.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 14-20

Civil suits:

Succession of Elwood Sidney Jones.

Succession of Sadie Gilmore Jones.

Misty Franklin Doolittle v. Robert Doolittle. (Custody)

Wayne H. Doolittle Sr. v. Robert Doolittle. (Custody)

Wayne H. Doolittle Sr. v. Misty Franklin Doolittle. (Custody)

Republic Finance, LLC v. Alethea C. Fisher.

Succession of Richard L. Bass.

Succession of Wanda Claxton.

Succession of Donna Snelson.

Brandi Stroud v. Robert Stroud. (Protective Order)

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation v. Lashawnda R. Pryor.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Joshua H. Wells.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Sanders Express, Inc.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Dwayne Sanders.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Gwen Sanders.

Jattevia Carr v. Keonte Fortune.

State of Louisiana v. Keonte Fortune.

Robin Barnes v. Cody Bryan Day.

State of Louisiana v. Cody Bryan Day.

Courtney Brown v. Javonte Beech.

State of Louisiana v. Javonte Beech.

Haddad Dooley Bail Bonds v. Jessie Beard.

Tutorship of Ken Kevonta Slack.

Tutorship of Maria Majestic Slack.

Tutorship of Avont Laray Thomas.

Tutorship of Karmon K. Thomas.

Discover Bank v. Lisa Washington.

Capital One Bank USA v. Joyce D. Champion.

Capital One Bank USA v. Joyce D. Champion.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jason Ellis.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Kimberly Ellis A/K/A Kimberly Danielle Ellis.

James L. Carter et al. v. Andre C. Farish.

Divorces:

Shanteya Sharell Sander Nix v. Melvin Jurome Nix.

Marriage license applications:

Matthew Lake Edwards, 28, Monterey to Alex Raelyn Patten, 31, Monterey.

Charles Steven Chandler, 44, Monterey to Starla Joycette Christian, 38, Caruthersville, Mo.

Deed transactions:

Curtis D. Carter and Donna R. Carter to Joe R. Thomas and Wanda D. Thomas, lot 19 of the W.A. Cross Jr. Estate.

Dalton W. Matthai and Emily M. Matthai to Joshua Lee Wilson, First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Linda Grace Leach to Travis McElwee and Michelle Guthrie McElwee, lot 8 Minorca Fish Camp Lots.

Amy Killelea Waycaster to Katherine G. Green, Gregory W. Green, and Michelle Guthrie, lot 7 Minorca Fish Camp Lots.

Robert Walter Braswell and Penny Braswell to Adrian Braswell Davis and Michael Stephen Davis, lots 11 and 12 of lot 17 Sycamore Plantation.

Bertram Calhoun Jr. and Betty Calhoun to Harvinder Singh and Jaswinder Kaur, lots 28 and 29 in Block No. 1 Panola Cove Development.

Mortgages:

Joshua Lee Wilson to UMortgage, First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Gregory W. Green, Katherine G. Green, and Michelle Guthrie to Delta Bank, lots 7 and 8 Minorca Fish Camp Lots.

Michael Steven Davis and Adrian Braswell Davis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 11 and 12 of lot 17 Sycamore Plantation.

Harvinder Singh and Jaswinder Kaur to Tensas State Bank, lots 28 and 29 Panola Cove Development.