Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Travonntae Keimon Brice, 29, 112 A Crown Court, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set.

Brodrick Montrell Jackson, 34, 7 Beechwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Jamesha Monae Williams, 27, 217 Oak Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Micheal Shaun Simpson, 40, 1 Gloucester Court, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and weapon possession by a convicted felon. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendrick Shelby, 45, 426 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Tyra Mone Johnson, 24, 1145 North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on Ann Holden Lane.

Simple assault on Beechwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Homochitto Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Roundale Street.

Harassment on North Circle Drive.

Simple assault on Roselawn Drive.

Accident on Myrtle Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Alice Lane.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/AutoZone.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Safety check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station/Lynda Lee Drive.

Hit and run on Lewis Drive.

Missing person on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Patrick Lewis Chatman, 25, Homewood Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Billy Joe Ford, 59, Palestine Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, careless driving, no insurance, failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicles, and designation of stop intersections. Held on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Laythan Perkins, 24, Rose Lane, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 2.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Threats on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Simple assault on Magnolia Avenue.

Intelligence report on York Road.

Theft on Mimosa Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

False alarm on Second Street.

Reports — Saturday

Missing person on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Lotus Drive.

Reports — Friday

Theft on State Street.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Sandpiper Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kenneth Jackson, 48, 338 Stephens Road, unlawful use of social media. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendrell Collins, 18, 218 Maple Bend, possession of schedule II drugs with intent and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Session Bosley, 43, 704 Vidalia Drive, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Howard Mayes, 39, 189 Loomis Lane, obscenity, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Parole hold. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Christal Tiner, 25, 221 Bellevue St., introduction of contraband in a penal institution, conspiracy and distribution of schedule I drugs. Bond set at $30,000.

Sanchez DaJohn Gray, 31, 249 Eugene Road, warrant for possession of schedule I drugs with intent, theft, resisting an officer, illegal window tint, expired inspection sticker, driving under suspension. No bond set.

Reports unavailable

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Roosevelt Atkins, 53, 313 Loomis Lane, outstanding warrants. Bond set at $25,000.

Arrests — Friday

Jasmine McCullar, 26, 105 Miranda Drive, felony theft. No bond set.