Oct.. 14, 1939 – Oct. 19, 2022

Funeral services for Elijah Bailey, Jr. of Waterproof, LA will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Waterproof under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Good Samaritan Cemetery in Waterproof.