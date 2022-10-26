Oct. 02, 1950 – Oct. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church.

He was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Crowville, LA., the son of Oscar Lee Franks and Selma Louise Finley Franks.

He served his country as a sergeant in the Air Force and was awarded a Bronze Star for his courage and bravery. After being Honorably Discharged he worked as a printer at Natchez Printing, a painter with J.P. Etheridge, a district manager for Life and Casualty Insurance company, manager of two Colortyme Video stores, and driver, manager, and supervisor for Independent Oil and Coal.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Franks and Dennis Franks; three sisters, Jean Hadley, Elizabeth Parker, and Elaine Gilmore; grandson, Matthew Eli Sanders; nieces, Cindy Gilmore and Sandy Gilmore and nephew, Chris Franks.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay Franks; a son, James Franks (Johnie) Pontotoc; a daughter, Misty Sanders (Mark) of Wesson; a sister, Barbara Franks, Monroe; five grandchildren, Nash Sanders, McKenna Franks, Maggie Franks, Mallory Sanders, and Madelyn Sanders and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Pallbearers will be James Franks, Mark Sanders, Nash Sanders, Benji Sanders, Robert Franklin, and Kevin Graham.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.