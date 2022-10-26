Dec. 11, 1947 – Oct. 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Joe Anna Lee Cassel, 74, of Natchez, who passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the First United Pentecostal Church of Natchez at 12 P.M. with Mark Herrington officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the First United Pentecostal Church of Natchez and on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the service time.

Joe Anna was born on Dec. 11, 1947, in Ferriday, LA, to Joseph Darden and Willie Mae Spillers. She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kimberly Cassel, and one brother, Ernest Darden.

Joe Anna leaves to cherish her memories her children, Tracy Bedford of Meadville, MS, James Cassel of Natchez, MS, Deana K. Cassel of Belmont, TX, Paul McLaurin of Natchez, and Jimmie McLaurin of Natchez; grandchildren, Brian Holland, Matthew Holland, Timothy James Cassel, Angela Cassel, Jerry Nelson, Marrci Marshall, Kaleb Tichavsky, Joshua McLaurin, Tyler Boyd, Michael McLaurin, Savanna McLaurin, Madison McLaurin, Maliegh McLaurin, Maggie Mclain, Emily McLaurin, David Jimmie McLaurin, and Kolton McLaurin; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Margarette Dulaney of Robstown, TX; two brothers, Joe Darden of Natchez and Jimmy Darden of Ferriday, LA.

Pallbearers, Paul McLaurin, Jimmie McLaurin, Joshua McLaurin, Tyler Boyd, Brian Holland, Matthew Holland, James Cassel, and Michael McLaurin.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.