Police Juror: Parish dealing with trashy situation

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Police Jury member Joseph Parker said a lot of parish residents are needlessly turning roads into illegal dump sites when they have free access to dumpsters owned by the parish.

“I don’t know if they just don’t know about it or what,” Parker said during Monday’s Police Jury meeting. “We have a lot of excessive trash dumping on our roads. Especially Lower Levee Road and Bayou Drive. The stuff they’re putting out there can go out to the parish barn.”

The items being dumped are more than daily household garbage. On the roads in question, Road Superintendent Tony Guillory said people have been dumping large items such as old toilets, dishwashers and box television sets.

Email newsletter signup

“They’ll dump it right in front of a ‘no dumping’ sign,” he said.

Parker said these items could be taken to the parish’s maintenance barn instead, which is located at 11075 Hwy 84 W. near Tanner Cotton Gin in Frogmore.

“We’ve got two gigantic dumpsters at the parish barn and the stuff that they’re dumping out on the road they can dump at the parish barn for free,” Parker siad.

The maintenance barn dumpsters are open for daily use from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Guillory said.

For more information call, 318-757-8340.