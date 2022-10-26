T’Aire Jhonte Nelson, Sr.

Jan. 25, 1983 – Oct. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for T’Aire “T.G.” Jhonte Nelson, Sr., 39, of Lake Charles, LA, who died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

T’Aire was born Jan. 25, 1983, in Chicago, IL, the son of Judy Estelle Scott Nelson and Jessie Lee Nelson. He was a 2001 graduate. Mr. Nelson was baptized at Mt. Carmel C.M.E. Church in Chicago, IL. He enjoyed traveling, rapping, and sports.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Lee Nelson, and grandparents.

T’Aire leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Judy Estelle Scott Nelson (Raymond Murray); sons, T’Aire Jhonte Nelson, Jr., Ta’Kyrin Tereyon Nelson, Tony McNealy; daughter, Raniyah Jefferson; very special friend, Shameka Bowman; brothers, Sidney Nelson and Jabary Nelson, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com