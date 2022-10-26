Weather Forecast: October 27, 2022

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

ERIC SHELTON | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — As the spirit of Halloween fades, many local residents are removing their frightening decorations from their lawns and front porches. Nicholas Anderson, 4, tries to remove a large artificial pumpkin from his parents’ lawn Tuesday afternoon on Irving Lane in Natchez.

NATCHEZ — Happy national black cat day, odd it doesn’t occur on halloween isn’t it?

Thursday’s weather is the opposite of odd. After Tuesday’s break from sunny weather with a rain, Wednesday and Thursday are back to the usual sun shining days.

The high for the day is 76 with an East Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear allowing the temperature to drop down to 50 degrees. There will be an east wind round 5mph.

Friday is the next chance Natchez has for rain with 30 percent chance for precipitation.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. sunset is at 6:21 p.m.

Natchez’s river gauge indicates the Mississippi River is rising thanks to much needed rainfall. The forecasted river level is 9.6 feet above zero which could rise up to 10.1 by Sunday.

