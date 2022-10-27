Ferriday convenience store robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

FERRIDAY, La. — A man robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Thursday morning in Ferriday.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said an unidentified Black male walked into the Circle K store in Ferriday, produced a handgun and robbed the store by pointing the gun at an employee. The incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m.

King said no injuries or damages have been reported but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were other individuals in the store at the time as well, he said. Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with additional information may contact Ferriday Police Department or Sam King directly at 601-807-1674.