John Hunt, Jr.

Nov. 23, 1971 – Oct. 18, 2022

ROXIE – Funeral services for John R. Hunt, Jr., 50, of Natchez, who passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at his residence will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Roxie, MS, with Pastor Leroy White officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hunt Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS, and on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

John was born on Nov. 23, 1971, in Adams County to John R. Hunt Sr. and Evelyn Bass.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.