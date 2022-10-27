Local athletes named to all-star rosters

NATCHEZ — Magnolia Sports Association selected more than Mike Williams and Jakel Irving from Natchez High when they announced the football senior bowl and sophomore elite futures roster last week.

Adams County Christian School had sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter selected to play in the futures game. He has thrown for 2,079 yards for 26 touchdowns while using his legs to pick up 588 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. These stats are all according to MaxPreps.

Jefferson County’s Royale Shelvy was also selected to the game to play as a wide receiver. He has had 36 catches for 562 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

Email newsletter signup

Cathedral is sending Kaden Batieste to play in the senior bowl. The wide receiver had 1,055 yards receiving on 58 catches and he scored 11 touchdowns for the Green Wave this season.

Jefferson County’s Tylan Collins will play as a line backer. He recorded 99 tackles this season and will take the field for the senior bowl.

Events will be held at East Central Community College. January 14, 2023 will feature a day of skill games with senior bowl starting skills at noon and futures playing their game at 5p.m. Admission is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

January 15 will feature the senior bowl at noon. A two day pass will be $15 and an all day events pass is $12.