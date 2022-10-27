Sept. 3, 1958 – Oct. 15, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Mitchell Jerome Lee, Sr., 64, of Forest Park, GA formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Ferriday, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Pastor Theodore Walker will officiate.

Mr. Lee, son of Fred Lee, Sr. and Mary T. Houston, was born in Ferriday and died at the Southside Medical Center in Forest Park, GA. He was retired from the US Army with twenty years of service earning an honorable discharge, was retired from the United States Postal Service.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Wanda Griggs Lee; one son, Mitchell J. Lee, Jr. of Forest Park, GA; one daughter, Natashia Lee of Stockbridge, GA; his siblings, Fred Lee (Annette) of Rockledge, GA; Michael Lee of Jena, LA; Marilyn Lee, Jennifer Lee and Shelly Ann Lee all of Monroe, LA. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents.

