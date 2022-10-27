Severe storms in Saturday’s forecast, rain on the way

NATCHEZ — Severe weather could pose a marginal risk to Natchez and Southwest Mississippi Saturday according to a forecast from the National Weather Service Office in Jackson. The forecast was issued Thursday morning as Brookhaven is engulfed in a cold front.

Fun fact, New England had warmer temperatures than Southwest Mississippi did Thursday morning. There is not a sun in the sky but Friday is supposed to be rainy and it will be similar Saturday. NWS Jackson said isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and small hail so be weather aware when you slip out to hunt in the morning.

Timing is from mid-morning to afternoon Saturday. Wind will blow about 10 mph from the south-southeast with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is about 70 percent and Lincoln County can expect three quarters of an inch to a whole inch of rain Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

Friday is mostly sunny with a high of 76 before rain moves in Friday night. There will be an east wind Friday which will become about east-southeast Friday night with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of rain that night.