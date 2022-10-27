April 27, 1927 – Oct. 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Walter Butler, 95, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor James Washington officiating.

Burial will be on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and continue on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Walter was born April 27, 1927, in Natchez, the son of Laura Butler and Wash Butler, Sr.

He is preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.

Walter leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Joanna Butler; sons, Walter Thompson, Otis Dent, James Carter, Wash Edward Butler, and Kenneth Butler; daughters, JoAnn Savage; Arbrodella Letcher, Juanita Smith, Aletha Luss, and Penny Scott; twenty-six grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

