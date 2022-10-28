Plenty of chances for treats this Halloween

NATCHEZ — Ghosts and goblins will be out in force this weekend and on Monday in Natchez, and a number of groups are working hard to make certain they will be entertained and have their craving for treats satisfied.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fire Safety and Prevention Event

The Adams County Fire Services is sponsoring a Fire Safety and Prevention event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louis Gunning Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road. It is free to the public and will include Trunk or Treat and fire safety education.

Judge George W. Armstrong Library Trunk or Treat

The Armstrong Library is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will feature Best Costume and Best Trunk contests along with candy, food, music, games a 360 Photo booth and more.

“Since people are still nervous about going house to house because of COVID, and the world as it is today, we decided to do a Trunk or Treat,” said Kristen Hogan, who works at the library.

For more information, call the library at 601-445-8862. If it rains, the event will be moved inside the library.

LaGrange Trunk or Treat

The annual LaGrange Trunk or Treat is Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. at the LaGrange Community Center, 59 Greenfield Road.

The event will host vendors and will feature candy, games, prizes, food, face painting and more, including a Master Grill Cook Off.

“It will be good for people to get out and have fun and enjoy Trunk or Treat. And it will keep them safe. We will be giving out candy from cars. They won’t have to go house to house to get it,” said Angela Hutchins, District 3 Adams County supervisor.

The event will also feature Movie Night.

You don’t have to stay in your car, she said. Bleachers are available for watching the movie.

For more information, call Lisa Davis at 662-701-8402 or Supervisor Angela Hutchins, 601-807-0790.

Monday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat for Little Feet

The Downtown Natchez Alliance has teamed up with the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce to sponsor Trick-or-Treat for Little Feet on Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Parents are welcome to accompany their children to downtown Natchez, where staff at downtown businesses will hand out candy and sweets.

“It’s a long-standing tradition in downtown Natchez, hosted by the downtown merchant community,” said Chesney Doyle of the Downtown Natchez Alliance. “Merchants will set up tables and decorations, and sometimes they wear costumes, too. Families and children and groups of kids and preschools — people come from all parts of the Natchez community and Vidalia and sometimes Jefferson and Franklin counties — to trick or treat. It’s just a great, fun time.”

The Downtown Natchez Alliance will also continue its Pumpkin Patch on the corner of Main and Pearl streets through Monday.

“It will have a cute Selfie Station and we hope to have some spooky music playing there. If we can get together some face painting, we will,” Doyle said.

Merchants participating downtown include:

A Gallerie

Outside In Mississippi

Natchez Unique

The Shops at Kress

Downtown Natchez Alliance

Soiree Boutique

Lower Lodge Antiques

Cooley and Co.

Union Boxing Studio

Brakenridge Furniture

Pig Out Inn

Natchez Coffee

Planet Thailand

Rise N Shine Studio

Mile 363 Men’s Apparel

Moreton’s Flowerland

My Shoe Kloset

Echo Pictures/Great Museums

Nest

Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce

Angel Oak Home Loans

Visit Natchez

Wardo’s Poboys

Natchez Inc.

Home Bank

The Gillon Group

Concordia Bank

Shareevolution Behavioral Health

Jack and Jill Children’s Clothing

Trunk ’R Treat with The Grinch

City of Natchez Community Liaison Neifa Hardy said this year’s Trunk ’R Treat with The Grinch will be bigger and better than ever.

That event will begin at 5 p.m. and continue to 7 p.m. on the north end of the Bluff in the vicinity of Broadway and Franklin streets.

In years past because of COVID, Trunk ’R Treat was something meant for residents to pass by and enjoy from their vehicles. That’s not the case this year.

“We are inviting people to walk around, get candy and get their photo made with The Grinch,” she said.

This event is organized and led by the Natchez Parks and Recreation Department.

“We hope to make it bigger and better every year,” Hardy said. “I hope we soon see it go all along Broadway from Madison to Rosalie.”