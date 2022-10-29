John Andrew Buchanan

July 18, 1949 – Oct. 20, 2022

Natchez – Graveside service for John “Jim” Buchanan, 73, of Natchez, who passed away on October 20, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Edward Stanton Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Marshall Funeral Chapel in Natchez.

John was born on July 18, 1949, in Natchez, MS, to John Buchanan and Lucille Miller Buchanan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother John Lee Buchanan.

Jim, as he was affectionately known, leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Jeromia Buchanan; one son, Shawn Buchanan; one brother, Robert L. Buchanan; four sisters: Maggie (Charles) Stanton, Linda Slater, Sandra Craft, and Teresa (Larry) Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.