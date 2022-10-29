Natchez Market No. 1 robbed at gunpoint; no shots fired (with video)

NATCHEZ — A man who Natchez Police want for another armed robbery allegedly robbed Natchez Market 1 at gunpoint at about 7 p.m. tonight.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said authorities have the robbery attempt on video and have identified the suspect as Michael Bacon, 35.

Daughtry said Bacon is also wanted as a suspect in a robbery at the Dollar General on Seargent Prentiss Drive Friday night.

Daughtry has activated the VIPER unit and is working with Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten and his deputies to apprehend Bacon.

“We are on this tonight and will leave no stone unturned. He can’t stay in one place because he knows are out looking for him,” Daughtry said. “He has just become Natchez’s most wanted. The sheriff and I have been in contact and we are working with our brothers across the river in Ferriday, the Concordia Sheriff’s Office and Vidalia Police. He does have relatives on both sides of the river. He is considered armed and dangerous and we are asking citizens to not try to apprehend him themselves, but to contact us and let us do it. This will simply not be tolerated.”

He said no one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery. Bacon allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money and a carton of Newport cigarettes.