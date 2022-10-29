March 4, 1944 – Oct. 27, 2022

VIDALIA – Services for Tom Simmons, 78, of Vidalia who died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Marrero, LA will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Simmons was born March 04, 1944, in Bogalusa, LA the son of McLain Simmons and Elizabeth Adams Simmons.

Mr. Simmons was a retired millwright of 30 plus years with Natchez International Paper Company. He was well known by friends and neighbors for his daily bike rides, and for recent adventurous walks with his four-legged buddy, Velma.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria Ann Simmons; sister, Emily Penny; and his parents.

Survivors include daughters, Tana Ferrington and Liz Rogillo and husband, Bert; grandchildren, Ashley McFall, and husband, Marcus, Katie Watts and husband, Phillip, Laura Perrin and husband, Kenny, and Holden Ferrington; one sister, Mary Beth Williams; great-grandchildren Emma and Ryder Windham, Addison and Benton Cross, Tanner, and Maddox Nolan, and Camilla Roark; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Jane Wadlington, and Ray and Patty Freeman.

Pallbearers will be Bert Rogillio, Lenny Arnold, Holden Ferrington, Kenny Perrin, Benton Cros, Tanner Nolan, Ryder Windham, and Ray Freeman.

Honorary pallbearer will be George Adams.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.